Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Belongs In GOAT Conversation For One Reason

Who is the greatest of all-time (GOAT) is a question every sports fan asks regardless of sport.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is no different; and names like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Fedor Emelianenko are brought up. Yet, Daniel Cormier says “Bones” should not be in the conversation.

Although Jones has never lost, other than a DQ defeat, Cormier says “Bones” should be removed from the conversation due to his performance-enhancing drug (PED) history.

“When you talk about the greatest fighters of all-time, there are layers to it. It such a discussion in terms of how you are speaking. A person’s ideas is what drive that discussion.

“I really do believe when you break down the greatest fighter’s of all-time, anyone with any accusation against their name should be omitted. I just think that is the way it is,” Cormier said to TMZ Sports. “In baseball the guys that did all those things, regardless of what they did, they can’t even get into the Hall of Fame.”

Really, for Cormier, he believes if anyone has a past with PED use they should not be considered the GOAT. Cormier believes that, because no one truly knows what fights they were on PEDs, and when they weren’t, or how good they would have truly been without PEDs.

“I like Anderson (Silva), he is a great guy, a great champion, (Jon) Jones is a great fighter. But, anytime you have anything attached to your name, I think you should be out. You are not supposed to do it.

“But, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, those guys along with myself and a few others should be considered the greatest fighters of all-time. You will never come to a universal decision because it is so subjective.”

Do you agree with Cormier that anyone accused of PEDs should be removed from the GOAT conversation?