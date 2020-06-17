Daniel Cormier Fires Back At Jorge Masvidal’s ‘White Knight’ Comments

Spread the word!













Former dual weight champion and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has hit back Jorge Masvidal who claimed he and other fighters who work on the UFC broadcast refuse to go against the promotion.

Masvidal has been publicly feuding with the UFC after failed negotiations for a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. ’Gamebred’ says he is ready for the fight of his life in order to get fair pay from the company.

The BMF titleholder has also spoken out against people like Cormier who he believes always try to defend the UFC despite the fact they are underpaying and mistreating fighters, he said.

“And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating””

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ Cormier addressed the comments from Masvidal and addressed them as if they were aimed at him, he said.

“I never said just ‘fight’. But the guy (Masvidal), when he says current or former fighters, and he said you haven’t been doing it as long as me? No, I haven’t. ‘Or like me’? What does ‘or like me’ mean? Had as much success?

‘If he’s talking about me, I’ve done it like him, if not better. Not just him, I’ve done it better than most people in the world, so I think maybe he wasn’t talking about me. If he was, it just doesn’t work. Maybe he’s talking about those others guys, because that part of ‘or like me’ doesn’t work for me. I haven’t done it as long, but in the time I have done it, I’ve done it better than just about anybody who’s done it, if not better than anybody that has ever done it.”

“I think those guys that are commentating, that’s great,” Cormier said. “They’re making money; they’re securing their future. Hey, you make a lot of money calling fights. It’s a good job to have. I think, man, people just gotta, like, chill.”

“The reality is this, I want Jorge Masvidal to get his money, I do want him to get his money. All I’m saying is there’s just better ways to go about it. That’s all I’ve said for weeks. Go talk about it directly, deal with it, that’s how I would do it, that’s all I’m saying. Look, don’t listen to me, I’m only the guy that’s gotten every single opportunity that I have really tried to get or asked for. I’ve gotten paid fairly, I’m just that guy.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Daniel Cormier is a “white knight” for the UFC?