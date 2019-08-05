Daniel Cormier Explains Why He Thinks Jon Jones Is Fighting So Frequently

Spread the word!













Everyone is talking about a potential trilogy bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Both men currently hold UFC hold in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, respectively. They initially met inside the Octagon back in January of 2015. Jones bested Cormier over the course of five rounds to successfully retain the 205-pound title. It marked the first and only professional defeat of “DC’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Jones was subsequently stripped of his title due to his issues outside of the Octagon. In his absence, Cormier obtained the title, defending it successfully several times before a rematch with Jones materialized. This time, Cormier was defending the light heavyweight throne against Jones, but “Bones” again emerged victorious. This time, he finished Cormier with a third-round knockout.

However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after Jones failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test. The title was subsequently returned to Cormier as a result. Fast-forward three years later, and Cormier is now the king at heavyweight, while Jones has climbed back to the top of the mountain at 205 pounds. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cormier was asked about a potential trilogy fight with Jones as the 40-year-old begins his exit from the sport.

Cormier said the decision will ultimately be his, before theorizing as to why his longtime rival has been keeping busy inside the Octagon as of late, fighting three times in the past seven months:

“When it comes to Jones, I know now with all that I’ve accomplished, I don’t need that fight,” Cormier said. “I’ll be fine regardless but it will be something we revisit, me and my team, my management and everybody else and we’ll see if it’s something we want to do. Ultimately it will be my decision.

“Things are different. I feel like Jones is competing so many times because he has to try and one, regain the faith of the fans, but also retake his place in the sport and I did that. My place is secure with no question marks, no issues in regards in what I’ve done. It would ultimately be up to me to see what I want to do.”

Before he can even think about a rematch with Jones, Cormier has another rematch to focus on first. That being his bout with Stipe Miocic in the main event of this month’s UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) on August 17. The action goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

What do you think about Cormier’s comments on why Jones is fighting so frequently?