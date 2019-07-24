Michael Bisping: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy Fight Would Do Over 1M Buys

Spread the word!













Michael Bisping wants to see Jon Jones face only one man next and that’s UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Jones recently defended his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 earlier this month. His next opponent seems to be Corey Anderson or Dominick Reyes. That was until Reyes was instead booked to face Chris Weidman.

That should come a relief to Bisping, who with all due respect to Reyes, would rather have Jones face Cormier in trilogy fight:

“Does anybody care about Jones and Dominick Reyes?” Bisping asked on his podcast (via MMA News). “Nobody’s clamoring to see that fight. People are not going online saying, “Oh, we gotta see Jones vs. Reyes. Is he next in line or one of? Definitely. Yeah. But the fight that everyone wants to see, that I want to see….is Jones vs. DC III at heavyweight, no picograms, no steroids, two of the best going at it mano-a-mano.”

Of course, a trilogy fight at heavyweight will likely be dependent on whether Cormier successfully defends his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 next month. But should “DC” come away victorious, Bisping believes that’s the fight to make, adding that it could cross over one million pay-per-view buys in the process:

“DC also went up to heavyweight and fought tremendous,” Bisping explained. “He knocked out Stipe in one round, beat Derrick Lewis in, I think it was one round. It might have been the second. I’m not sure, but he took him down and tapped him out pretty easily. So DC’s looked incredible at heavyweight. Plus, he was the heavyweight Strikeforce champion back in the day, so he’s undefeated at heavyweight. Yeah, let’s see that at heavyweight. That’s the fight everybody wants to see.

“But the biggest fight that everyone could see, that would do well over a million pay per view buys…well over…and if they make the right offer, yeah, that’s a huge fight. Massive. One of the biggest fights the UFC could put on right now. So I, for one, I would love to see that.”

Do you agree with Bisping?