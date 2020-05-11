Dana White Unsure About Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has poured cold water on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight happening next.

White spoke about the long-time rivals during his UFC 249 post-fight press conference. Earlier in the night, the two fighters had got MMA fans excited as they traded insults and spoke about contracts online. Check out the social media exchange below.

While McGregor indicates there is a contract to be signed in his message to Diaz, White says that is not the case. The UFC boss revealed this fight is currently not being discussed and admits he’s not even sure if Diaz intends to fight again.

Dana White denies McGregor-Diaz III rumours

“No. I mean, they don’t like each other, but, no, there’s nothing going on. I mean, Conor wants to fight, I don’t even know if Nate wants to fight. I think they are just talking sh*t to each other.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

McGregor lost to Diaz when the Stockton, California native stepped up for a late-notice welterweight fight at UFC 196 in March 2016. Diaz picked up a second-round submission, shocking the world after entering the bout a huge underdog.

A few months later ‘Notorious’ avenged his loss to Diaz over five gruelling rounds at UFC 202. Both men put it all on the line in a fight which has become a modern classic. McGregor earned the win by way of the judges who awarded him the majority decision.

McGregor was last seen competing against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone earlier this year. The Irishman looked impressive at UFC 246 stopping MMA veteran ‘Cowboy’ inside one minute, using a variety of strikes to do get the quick finish against a usually tough opponent.

Diaz was unsuccessful last time out. He fought surging welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF title. After losing the first three rounds Diaz was controversially stopped on a cut. Prior to that fight he scored a decision win over Anthony Pettis in his first fight for almost three years.

Do you want Dana White to make Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III next?