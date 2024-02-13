Dana White confirms plan to announce UFC 300 main event fight during UFC 298 press event this weekend

Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed he will announce the long-anticipated headlining fight for UFC 300 in April, following the conclusion of this weekend’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, California – as part of the card’s post-fight press conference.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife regarding the potential main event bout for UFC 300 in April – which is anticipated as one of the promotion’s biggest flagship events ever.

Dana White confirms UFC 300 main event will be set by Saturday

And so far remaining tight-lipped on whom will take main event honors at UFC 300 later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada – White confirmed to Kevin Iole how he would announce the headlining bout for the card during the post-fight press conference at UFC 298 this weekend at the Honda Center.

“Yeah, I’ll probably – I’ll probably announce it [the UFC 300 main event] – maybe I’ll announce it at the press conference this weekend,” Dana White said.

Overnight, speculation was rife regarding an April return for unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev – in the form of a welterweight championship fight against the incumbent division gold holder, Leon Edwards, however, the Chechen immediately poured cold water on a comeback.

Citing his reluctance about fighting during the religious period of Ramadan, Chimaev claimed he would not be fighting at UFC 300 – removing himself from the sweepstakes to take main event honors on the card.

However, speculation has now landed at the feet of former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, who has been continuously linked with a main event slot on the massive UFC 300 card – with his head coach, Eugene Bareman confirming his student is “ready to come back” to the Octagon following a period of hiatus.

Adesanya, the current number two ranked middleweight contender since his title fight loss last September, has been linked with a title fight grudge match with newly-minted gold holder, Dricus du Plessis.

Who do you think Dana White will announce as the main event for UFC 300?