Israel Adesanya ‘Ready to come back’ amid links to UFC 300 fight: ‘Give us a date and we’ll show up’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is “ready” to make his return to the Octagon according to his head coach, Eugene Bareman, who claims the City Kickboxing staple will make his comeback as soon as he receives word of a date and opponent – amid links to a massive return at UFC 300 in April.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder and current number two ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since September of last year, most recently headlining UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

Suffering his second middleweight championship loss in the course of a calendar year, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya dropped a spectacular upset loss to Sean Strickland, in the form of a unanimous decision shutout defeat to the outspoken American.

Israel Adesanya “ready” to make UFC return

And linked with a comeback to the Octagon as soon as UFC 300 as the promotion scramble for a makeshift headlining bout just two months out from fight night, Adesanya, who sparred alongside Alexander Volkanovski ahead of the featherweight champion’s return at UFC 298 this weekend, is “ready” to go, according to Bareman.

“He’s (Israel Adesanya) back training,” Eugene Bareman told Combat TV during a recent interview. “So he’s back in the swing of things. Yeah look, we’re training in case there’s an eventuality of a fight so we’re getting him fit and yeah, he’s getting ready to take up a potential date should one come up soon.”

“He’s basically finished his little hiatus and he’s ready to come back,” Bareman said of Israel Adesanya. “So, just give us a date, give us an opponent, and we’ll show up, ready to go. We’ve been going for a good month-and-a-half no. Couple more months, another month-and-a-half, and he’ll be flying. … He’s been making the most of his time off and he feels refreshed and ready to go.”

