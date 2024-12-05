Dana White rejects Turki Alalshikh’s plans ‘Absolutely Not’ for MMA unification

Aim claims from Turki Alalshikh that Dana White should be “sent to the moon” for dismissing a super fight between Jon Jones and PFL star, Francis Ngannou — the long-time UFC CEO has claimed he has no plans for the pairing — instead suggesting Jones unify the titles against Tom Aspinall.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion made his return to action last month at UFC 309, defending his heavyweight crown in a third round knockout win over Stipe Miocic, finishing the Ohio veteran with a blistering spinning back-kick to the body stoppage at Madison Square Garden.

As for former heavyweight kingpin, Batie knockout ace, Ngannou featured in his PFL debut back in October in Saudi Arabia, stopping Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira with a ground strikes TKO win to win the super fight championship.

And amid speculation over whom Cameroonian finisher, Ngannou could feature against next, Alalshikh suggested a continued run in mixed martial arts as well as a potential third professional boxing match — and even weighed up the chances of a super fight between him and the aforenoted, Jones.

“I have on the table two options for Francis. One in MMA and one in boxing, I want to discuss with him,” Turki Alalshikh told Ariel Helwani. “In MMA, you know, all the time my answer is all the time we want to do the biggest (fights). (Yes it’s Jon Jones), we need to send Dana White to the moon.”

Dana White again shuts down Jon Jones x Francis Ngannou title super fight

However, responding to Saudi adviser, Alalshikh’s comments, White claimed there was “absolutely” no chance he would book Jones against Ngannou next — instead preferring a title unification pairing between the ex-pound-for-pound number one against current interim gold holder, Aspinall.

“Absolutely NOT true. Jon vs. Tom [Aspinall is next],” Dana White posted on his official Instagram account earlier this week.