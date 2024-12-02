Dan Hardy Declares Jon Jones ‘Certainly Not’ the Best Heavyweight: Ngannou vs. Aspinall Tops the Debate

Jon Jones may be the undisputed GOAT, but he’s certainly not the best heavyweight in the world.

Looking at today’s heavyweight landscape, three names undeniable stand out above the rest — Tom Aspinall, Francis Ngannou, and Jones. Which one actually tops the list will vary depending on who you’re talking to at any given time, but former UFC fighter Dan Hardy thinks that no matter what, ‘Bones’ is likely at the bottom.

Of course, the current Head of PFL Europe means no disrespect toward the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. He just can’t see Jones matching the speed of Aspinall or the power of ‘The Predator.’

“I think Jon Jones is the pound-for-pound best,” Hardy explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “I think he’s the best representation of mixed martial arts generally that we’ve ever seen. I think he’s still evolving, which is terrifying. But is he the best current heavyweight on the planet? I don’t think so. “I think the winner of Aspinall versus Ngannou would be the answer … no disrespect in any way to Jon. Current heavyweight champion but not the current best heavyweight on the planet. Certainly not.”

Hardy commends jon jones experience and unmatched fight IQ

Hardy however does recognize that when it comes to experience and fight IQ, there is nobody better than Jon Jones. Unfortunately, those two things don’t always win the day when matched against a heavyweight that moves like a lightweight or an African powerhouse who hits like a runaway freight train.

“The creativity of Jon Jones and the wisdom, the fight IQ, that reigns supreme,” Hardy said. “I just wonder if he’s got that ability in the heavyweight division with someone as fast as Tom Aspinall and someone as powerful as Francis Ngannou. There were times when Stipe [Miocic] landed [on Jones at UFC 309] and I think if Ngannou lands those shots, Jon Jones doesn’t get back up. “I also think the speed of Tom Aspinall would allow him to land punches against Jon Jones and Ngannou that both of those guys wouldn’t see coming and wouldn’t be able to stop. The question is would he be able to do that kind of damage to knock them out. I don’t know. I’ve seen Francis take some big shots. I know obviously he got knocked out by Anthony Joshua but at the same time, you’re talking of an elite level boxer who’s an incredible athlete at the same time. I mean, it’s just so difficult to pick one.”

While seeing Ngannou take on either Jones or Aspinall feels pretty unlikely at this point, a title unification clash between Jones and Aspinall seems almost guaranteed after more than a year of uncertainty on Jones’ part.

Following his impressive showing against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, ‘Bones’ left the door open for a return and sounded willing to sign on the dotted line for whatever fight Dana White and Co. wants to book next — so long as the promotion comes correct with their offer.