Turki Alalshikh claims Dana White needs to be ‘Sent to the moon’ for avoiding Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou fight

Revealing plans to target a potential grudge fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in the new year, Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh has claimed UFC CEO, Dana White needs to be “sent to the moon” for seemingly avoiding any sort of matchup between the duo.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the promotion, returned to action at UFC 309 last month, successfully defending his heavyweight crown in an eventual third round knockout win over former two-time best, Stipe Miocic.

As for former undisputed UFC heavyweight kingpin, Ngannou, the Cameroonian finally made good on his long-anticipated PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut back in October — making light work of Brazilian foe, Renan Ferreira with a first round ground strikes knockout win in the Middle East.

And yet to be booked for his return to action, Ngannou has been linked with an eventual super fight against current heavyweight titleholder, Jones — and even a third venture to professional boxing.

Turki Alalshikh weighs in on Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones super fight in 2025

According to Alalshikh, talks will be held with Batie native, Ngannou in the coming weeks regarding his return to action — and if the above-mentioned, White truly has no interest in the pairing between him and Jones, he should be “sent to the moon”.

“I have on the table two options for Francis. One in MMA and one in boxing, I want to discuss with him,” Turki Alalshikh told Ariel Helwani. “In MMA, you know, all the time my answer is all the time we want to do the biggest (fights). (Yes it’s Jon Jones), we need to send Dana White to the moon.