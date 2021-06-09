Dana White is finally on board with the idea of Nick Diaz making a comeback.

The UFC president has been reluctant to accept Diaz is serious about fighting despite the fact the MMA legend has been preparing to fight for some time now.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, White suggested Diaz returning to the Octagon is 2021 is likely.

“It’s looking like he might fight this year,” White said. “You know me, every time you ask me I say no, no, no. He actually might fight this year we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

Ahead of Diaz’s return, White has suggested the former Strikeforce Champion avoid fighting at middleweight, where he had his last fight against UFC legend, Anderson Silva.

“I’m assuming he will fight at 170,” White said. “I don’t think you want to fight at 185 here. I get it he wanted to do the Anderson Silva thing, but you don’t want to fight at 185 here, no way. Especially after not fighting for six years. 170 is bad enough.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Earlier this year, White labelled 185lbs the most stacked UFC division.

“One of the cool things that’s happened over the last couple of years — the middleweight division has just become absolutely incredible,” White said. “Again, you look at the top 10. Number 10 is Kevin Holland and then you work your way up to the champ Israel Adesanya. I think right now, it is without a doubt the most stacked division in the UFC.”

Diaz returning at middleweight seems unlikely. The Stockton, California native has already undergone a test cut that saw him weigh in at between 165lbs and 175lbs for the first time in years.

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Nick Diaz avoid fighting at middleweight when he returns to the sport?