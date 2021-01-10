Dana White has heaped praise on his middleweight division by saying it is “without a doubt the most stacked division in the UFC.”

The UFC president took part in a recent Q&A hosted by Laura Sanko. During the chat one particular fan asked White which And when asked which division had the most intriguing fights going into 2021. The UFC boss opted for middleweight and explained why he thinks the 185lb division is the best the UFC has to offer.

“Oh God, I was just saying, the 155-pound division is so stacked but one of the cool things that’s happened over the last couple of years — the middleweight division has just become absolutely incredible,” White said. “Again, you look at the top 10. Number 10 is Kevin Holland and then you work your way up to the champ Israel Adesanya. I think right now, it is without a doubt the most stacked division in the UFC.” (Transcribed by Middle Easy)

Israel Adesanya is currently the champion at 185lbs and has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the sport. He is set to step up to light-heavyweight to challenge the newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

This will allow the rest of the middleweight division some time to establish a true number one contender. Former champ, Robert Whittaker seemed to have done enough to secure another title shot by beating fellow contenders Darren Till and Jared Cannonier in 2020. Unfortunately White says the Aussie needs one more win before booking a rematch with Adesanya who easily dealt with Whittaker in 2019.

UFC Middleweight Rankings

Champion: Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker Paulo Costa Jared Cannonier Darren Till Marvin Vettori Jack Hermansson Derek Brunson Kelvin Gastelum Uriah Hall Kevin Holland Chris Weidman Edmen Shahbazyan Omari Ahkmedov Brad Tavares Ian Heinisch

Do you agree with Dana White? Is middleweight the most stacked division in the UFC?