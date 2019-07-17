Dana White Says ‘Hell No’ To Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal wants a fight with Conor McGregor or UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next. “Gamebred” might just have to settle for the latter.

UFC President Dana White seems to be opposed to a matchup between the former Miami street fighter and the ex-UFC double champion. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Dana White responded with a firm “hell no” when asked about a Masvidal vs. McGregor matchup:

“Masvidal is too big for Conor,” White said. “Yeah, but he shouldn’t have [fought Nate Diaz at welterweight]. I hated that he did it. Not only did I hate that he did it once, I hated that he did it twice. He doesn’t belong at that weight. No. There’s plenty of fights for him in his weight division without Conor. He’s too big for Conor, Conor doesn’t belong at 170. He’s got the balls to fight at 170 but he doesn’t belong there. Hell no.”

Masvidal is riding high off the momentum of his five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. The finish marked the fastest knockout in UFC history. He’s currently on a two-fight knockout streak, starting with his vicious finish of Darren Till in the second round of their UFC London headliner earlier this year.

As for McGregor, he hasn’t competed since October when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The highly-personal rivalry got so heated that a team vs. team brawl broke out after the fight, in which several fines and suspensions were handed out to all parties involved.

McGregor’s suspension has since been lifted, and his highly-anticipated Octagon return remains to be seen. Any fight between McGregor and Masvidal would have to take place at 170 pounds. Given McGregor seems adamant on rematching Khabib for the 155-pound title, along with White’s unfavorable position on the matchup, “Gamebred” might have to give up hope on that one.

Would you want to see a matchup between McGregor and Masvidal?