Shara Bullet Magomedov books UFC Abu Dhabi co main event fight with Michal Oleksiejczuk next month

Booking his return to action on short-notice, unbeaten middleweight contender, Shara Bullet Magomedov is slated to return in just two weeks’ time at UFC Abu Dhabi, taking on Polish veteran, Michal Oleksiejzcuk in a co-headliner clash.

Magomedov, who has made two outings under the banner of the promotion so far, most recently featured against short-notice replacement, Antonio Trocoli back in June at UFC Saudi Arabia, landing an eventual third round knockout win over the Brazilian.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In his promotional bow back in October of last year at UFC 294 in the Middle East, turning in a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva.

Shara Bullet Magomedov books Michal Oleksiejczuk fight at UFC Abu Dhabi

And overnight, the Muay Thai striker booked a short-notice return in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of next month, taking on Oleksiejczuk, in place of a now-shelved pairing between former title challenger, Nick Diaz, and Vicente Luque.

“New co-main event alert,” UFC posted on their official X account. “Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Olekziejczuk is coming to #UFCAbuDhabi”

Replacing a cancelled showdown between perennial contender, Luque and the above-mentioned former WEC and Strikeforce champion, Diaz, the welterweight clash was thrown out amid reported “travel issues” according to a statement from the promotion. Currently, plans are in place for Luque to take on Diaz in a rescheduled fight sometime later this year.

Touted as one of the biggest prospects in the sport right now, Dagestan native, Magomedov boasts an unbeaten 13-0 professional record, and has scored eleven separate victories by way of knockout during his mixed martial arts career.

With the addition of Shara Bullet Magomedov in a middleweight bout against Michal Oleksiejczuk, the top two bouts now feature Russian stars as Umar Nurmagomedov takes on former title challenger, Cory Sandhagen at the Etihad Arena.

