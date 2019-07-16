Jorge Masvidal Will Only Accept Two Opponents For UFC Return

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal will be making money regardless of who his next opponent is.

That’s because according to his management team, he will only be facing either Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title or Conor McGregor next. However, it’s all dependent on whether Usman or McGregor accept the fight.

Just confirmed @GamebredFighter next fight will be either for the championship (if Usman accepts) or @TheNotoriousMMA (if he accepts). Those are the only 2 fights he is taking. Source: his Mgr @Abraham_kawa — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 16, 2019

Masvidal’s stock increased even further following his flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 earlier this month. “Gamebred” called for a title shot afterwards, but would later call out McGregor as well for a lucrative payday. Things started picking up as oddsmakers even made Masvidal the favorite in a potential matchup with the Irishman.

McGregor, meanwhile, has yet to respond to Masvidal. As for Usman, he urged everyone to slow down, stating that it wasn’t his choice who he faces next. “The Nigerian Native” is still recovering from surgery as well, so a fight doesn’t look like it will happen at least until the end of the year.

Regardless, do you think either Usman or McGregor will be Masvidal’s next fight? Who do you prefer to see him face?