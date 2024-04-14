Dana White roasts PFL following UFC 300: ‘They were selling tickets buy two, get two free’

While celebrating the smashing success of UFC 300 on Saturday night, CEO Dana White took a moment to roast the Professional Fighters League — or as he calls them, “PFL-ator.

On April 13, the Ultimate Fighting Championship delivered its biggest event in promotional history, headlined by an epic light heavyweight title fight between reigning and defending titleholder Alex Pereira and ex-champion Jamahal Hill. Just past the three-minute mark, ‘Poatan’ sent Hill crashing to the canvas with a vicious left uppercut, bringing a quick end to a stellar night of action.

As stunning as Pereira’s KO was, the talk of the night was undoubtedly Max Holloway’s absolutely insane buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title.

Speaking with media members during the post-fight press conference, White was questioned about potentially taking the UFC to Holloway’s native Hawaii one day. White didn’t have much to offer in response but he somehow segued into talking about the PFL who put on a show in Las Vegas just 24 hours before UFC 300 kicked off.

“Bellator could put on a fight in the f*cking parking lot,” White said. “You know, PFL-ator was here on Friday. I didn’t know that. They were here on Friday selling tickets, buy two, get two free. I’m not busting on them. That’s a f*cking fact. They put out a memo, buy two, get two free. You’re having a bad f*cking week if those are the memos you’re putting out. There were more people in my f*cking green room than there were at the fight.”

Dana White bags on PFL-Bellator meger

It’s far from the first time that White has thrown shade at the PFL and its merger with Bellator.

“I’ve covered this before,” White said at a post-fight event in December. “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches. Sounds like a f*cking winner to me. Woo!”

One of the PFL’s biggest stars, Kayla Harrison, made her Octagon debut at UFC 300 against former bantamweight women’s champion Holly Holm. The two-time Olympic gold medalist delivered a dominant performance, dispatching ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ via TKO in the second round. The win will likely put her in line to challenge for the 135-pound title later this year.