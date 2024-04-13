Kayla Harrison blasts through Holly Holm in debut win, locks up submission – UFC 300 Highlights

Making her much-anticipated Octagon debut tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 300 — two-time Olympic gold medal winner, Kayla Harrison has landed in the organization with a brutal win over former bantamweight best, Holly Holm — submitting the Albuquerque native with a rear-naked choke win.

Harrison, an alum of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) — twice won lightweight tournament spoils under the banner of the Donn Davis-led banner, before making her Octagon bow tonight against future Hall of Fame inductee, Holm as part of a massive UFC 300 card.

And making lightwork of boxing Hall of Fame star, Holm, Ohio native, Kayla Harrison turned in a patented throw takedown on the New Mexico veteran after skewing herself on bottom momentarily.

Dominating and remaining on top in the opening round, Harrison again threw Holm to the mat in dominant fashion in the early exchanges of the second round, this time wrapping up a one-sided submission victory via rear-naked choke over the number five ranked bantamweight — in her divisional debut, no less.

And in the immediate aftermath of her victory, Harrison vowed to hold the bantamweight championship by the end of the year — calling for a clash with incumbent gold holder, Raquel Pennington, or former gold holder, Julianna Peña — who is expected to compete for spoils next.