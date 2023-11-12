Dana white claims Islam Makhachev – Charles Oliveira UFC title fight rematch may take place next summer

Dana White sets Summer date for Islam Makhachev Vs. Charles Oliveira II, refuted previous reports that it would be taking place in January.

By his own admission, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has received a serious amount of heat recently. The 41-year-old has come under criticism for the handling of several situations including an interview with Chael Sonnen, an exchange with Jamahal Hill, and now his reporting on Makhachev Vs. Oliveira II.

Helwani had reported that the UFC were targeting the rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira to take place at UFC 297 in January.

“The current plan – though not finalized just yet – is to have Islam Makhachev x Charles Oliveira 2 headline UFC 297. That event, while not officially announced yet, is currently slated [for] Jan. 20 in Toronto,” Helwani Tweeted.

“The original plan for that main [event] was [Alexander] Volkanovski x [Ilia] Topuria, but now the plan is for that to be on the February PPV. Raquel Pennington x Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant 135[lbs] title also scheduled for that January card, as reported yesterday.”

Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who has had a long-standing feud with Helwani would later dispel these rumours.

Dana White denies reports

White, who has also had a lengthy disliking of Helwani would also deny the reports, stating that the anticipated lightweight title rematch will take place mid-2024.

“We don’t have anything right now, maybe in the summer,” White said during a UFC 295 press conference. “That was never a fight by the way, that was announced. That was never a fight.”

The rematch was originally slated to take place on October 21, but Oliveira was forced out with a cut and Makhachev instead took on Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White at UFC 295 post fight press conference

What other fights would you like to see Dana White make next?