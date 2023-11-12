UFC CEO Dana White Books The Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day 2024: ‘I Can’t Wait’

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the promotion will head to the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day in 2024.

White has been seemingly obsessed with the idea of running an event inside the state-of-the-art venue ever since it opened to the public in September. Addressing members of the media following Saturday night’s stellar UFC 295 card inside another famous venue, Madison Square Garden, White revealed that he is currently in the process of booking the Sphere for next year.

“Mexican Independence Day, we are booked for The Sphere,” White said during the UFC 295 post-fight press event. “And we are already working on the creative for the show” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Dana White says they are booked for the Sphere for Mexican Independence Day:



I'm gonna put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.#UFC pic.twitter.com/b72KmqDOWG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 12, 2023

Dana White Promises ‘The Greatest Live Combat Sports Show’ of all time

Running an event at a one-of-a-kind venue like the Sphere is sure to bring about many challenges, but White is excited for the opportunity to tackle them head-on and deliver an event unlike anything combat sports fans have ever seen.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge, and I love every minute of it,” White said. “I can’t wait to dive into this thing. We’re reaching out – as I get more of the pieces of the puzzle put together, I will let you guys know as it comes along. I am super excited about this. I love challenges. Everyone keeps saying to me, ‘I don’t understand how you’re going to put the octagon in there. I don’t understand how you’re going to do this, I don’t understand how you’re going to do that.’

“Remember that I said this to you tonight: I’m going to put on the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”