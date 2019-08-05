Dana White: Nothing Is Harder Than Getting Through ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

Spread the word!













Much has been made about the future of the UFC’s longtime reality TV series and tournament, “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Some believe the program has ran its course and should be retired. The series has produced stars such as Michael Bisping, Kelvin Gastelum, Nate Diaz, and many more. However, according to UFC President Dana White, who spoke to media last week, the TV series isn’t going anywhere. (via MMA Fighting)

“[Craig] Piligian and I are working on “The Ultimate Fighter” right now,” White said. “We’ll figure [the timeline for the return] tonight. They’re waiting for me for dinner right now.”

White teased some changes coming to the program upon its return. He followed that up by making some bold statements about “The Ultimate Fighter” being the toughest thing a fighter can do with all the obstacles of weight cutting, being away from your family, fighting frequently, etc.

“We’re going to switch some things around, do some things different but I truly believe that “The Ultimate Fighter” is so key in building young talent,” White said. “This show is fun and guys come in but what they have to go through with cameras in their face 24/7, being away from home, being away from their families and all the bulls—t, hardcore training everyday with these dream camps that are f—king built, cutting weight, staying on weight, you’ll never go through anything harder than “The Ultimate Fighter”.

“So if you can make it through “The Ultimate Fighter” and actually win it, if you go back throughout history and look at “The Ultimate Fighter” and the fighters that have come off their, it is just the greatest training ground ever for up and coming fighters. It can’t go away ever.”

For those who question the show’s popularity over its run of over a decade, White says the numbers look great.

“It’s a big deal. When you come off “The Ultimate Fighter” everybody knows who the hell you are immediately,” White said. “When we just left FOX, the thing was still pulling big numbers. It was the highest rated show for original programming on FOX the entire seven years we were there.”

Do you agree with White that the hardest thing a fighter can do it make it through “The Ultimate Fighter?”