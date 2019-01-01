Dana White: Nick Diaz Isn’t Coming Back At UFC 235

Nick Diaz’s reported return at March 2’s UFC 235 isn’t happening.

The fan-favorite slugger from Stockton was supposedly set to come back against fellow Strikeforce alum Jorge Masvidal at the pay-per-view event from Las Vegas. But Diaz claimed he hasn’t accepted the bout, citing another discord with the UFC over negotiations. He then went on a strange rant on Instagram.

Diaz even called out the UFC in favor of Bellator and his former boss Scott Coker:

“F*ck UFC. It’s all about Bellator now at least they pay me. [Bellator president] [Scott Coker] is a G.”

According to UFC President Dana White at the UFC 232 post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting), Diaz is a long ways from being in fight shape:

“I think that’s pretty clear,” said White. “All you’ve got to do is look at [Diaz’s] Instagram. I don’t think it looks like he’s training for a fight.”

Uncertain To Return

White is correct in that it doesn’t appear Diaz is getting ready for a fight at all. His Instagram seems like he’s more concerned with living it up rather than fighting. The oldest Diaz brother has been out of action since a decision loss to Anderson Silva at January 2015’s UFC 183.

After that fight, Diaz was found to have tested positive for marijuana metabolites and given an unheard-of five-year suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The offense was the third failed test for marijuana of his career. While the punishment was reduced to an 18-month ban, Diaz didn’t exactly use that to return to fighting sooner. He was flagged for three USADA whereabouts violations in 2016 and accepted a one-year suspension dating to April 2017.

He’s been free and clear to fight ever since that expired. It seemed he was finally on the precipice of making his awaited UFC return. Now, however, he’ll join his brother Nate on the sidelines as they continue sowing uncertainty. Nate Diaz was supposed to return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 but was taken off the card when “The Diamond” withdrew due to injury. Nate did not seek another fight on the card and remains unbooked.

There’s no doubt that the Diaz brothers have one of the most loyal fanbases in all of MMA. But it’s also fair to wonder how long those fans will stick by their men if they continue to choose not to fight.