Andrew Strode Calls Out Kai Stewart Amid 3 Weight Class BKFC Title Aspirations

Andrew Strode is squarely focused on his pursuit of capturing BKFC gold this weekend but the talented combatant has his eyes on championships across several divisions going forward in his career. Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Strode discussed several subjects before he knuckles up and toes the line against Gee Perez for the interim flyweight belt at BKFC 78 on July 12th.

John Dodson has been primarily fighting in Rizin as of later and the reigning BKFC flyweight champion has not been active under their banner which has created the need for this interim strap. When asked if he plans to be an active champion from here on out if he gets his ideal outcome this weekend at BKFC Hollywood, at the 11:09 mark in the embedded interview below, Strode said,

“Yeah, definitely. After this fight, I’ll be the 125 champ and then if he [John Dodson] stops running from me and actually comes back to BKFC where he belongs because he’s the champ, I feel like he needs to come back and we need to run ours after this fight. But I’m not overlooking the Cutman [Gee Perez]. This is gonna be a good fight but I’m bringing the belt home.” “That’s the end of story, I’m bringing the belt home… Probably in the future, I know that would be a great fight [vs. Alberto Blas]. He’s talented too and he’s a great fighter. So I feel like that would be a good fight. Also, if I ever wanted to fight somebody in the BKFC, I would want a hit at Kai Stewart. I would want to fight him.”

Andrew Strode on kai stewart callout and multi-division championship aspirations

When expounding upon his callout of Kai Stewart and what would intrigue him about fighting BKFC’s featherweight champion, Andrew Strode stated,

“I just feel like he’s just like me, you know, hung, young, and hungry. Look and he cleared out his whole division just like I’m about to do. I just feel like we’ll be two different weights doing the same thing and it’ll be a pound for pound fight, probably in the next three years. I’m gonna say probably in the next two years or one year maybe. But I still have to go test the waters at 135 after I get the belt at 125 and clear this division out. But yeah, that would definitely be a good fight later in the future. I see that happening.”

When asked if he has aspirations to become a three division BKFC champion based on how he is laying out these goals here, Andrew Strode quipped,

“Yeah, that’s the goal. I really want to be the best. Sky’s the limit. Three years ago, I never knew I was going to step back in the gym. I never knew I was gonna even be where I’m at in life and now look at me. I put my mind to it and everything I put my mind to, I do it. So that’s big motivation to me. So this is my goal and I want to be great for BKFC.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL0hnZZR0aQ/?hl=en