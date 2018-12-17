Nick Diaz Says He Hasn’t Accepted Return Fight At UFC 235

Contrary to what Dana White said last month, Nick Diaz says he has not accepted a fight at UFC 235 agaisnt Jorge Masvidal.

White told ESPN last month that Diaz had agreed to his first fight in four years against Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 235 PPV on March 2 in Las Vegas. However, Diaz has been radio silent since the news broke.

That is, until now.

“I think it’s rude of the UFC to try and lowball me and expect me to negotiate a deal while I’m training for a fight,” Diaz said. It’s not gonna go down like that. If anybody wants to fight me they know where to find me. I’m not a hard guy to find. Come get some.

“I have a lot going on trying to manage a few different businesses. Once things make sense for everybody in that they actually have some fighters that they respect and I respect, we can try and come to a deal and do a show. That’s how I feel.”

The 35-year-old Stockton, California native last faced Andrson Silva at UFC 183. Despite the long layoff Diaz has not ruled out a comeback.

“As soon as I am in a good place with what I’m working on and things look the way it should, I’ll be happy to give the fans what they need. But I think they will be OK for now with what’s out there. There aren’t any fights for me until someone stands out.