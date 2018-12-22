Nick Diaz Posts Bizarre Social Media Rant

Nick Diaz posts an odd rant through the power of his social media account that didn’t have fans talking but confused as to what he was saying. The fan-favorite is supposedly preparing for his UFC return.

Just last month it was reported that Diaz would fight Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event. It appeared that this was confirmed by UFC President Dana White who stated after UFC 231 that this fight would happen.

Anytime that the Diaz brothers are involved with the UFC, there’s problem. Even if the promotion announces a fight involving them that’s no guarantee that it will happen. Just look at Nate Diaz confirmed to fight at UFC 230 but once his original opponent got pulled from the fight, he had no interest in competition.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. This fight was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

In this Instagram video, he is talking with to the camera and appearing to have a great time. The only problem, he was rambling and some of it wasn’t able to transcribe correctly. There’s speculation that he was talking about Masvidal or Colby Covington. In fact, he could’ve been referencing UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The jury is out on that.



So I think this was Nick talking about Masvidal? idk I can’t really speak Diaz well. pic.twitter.com/5xGRsWgexl — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 21, 2018

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

