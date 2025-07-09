Watch: Hockey Enforcer Tosses Rude Golfer in Water Hazard Brawl – Drunk Gets Launched and Clocked on the Golf Course

A day on the golf course is usually about chasing birdies, not body slams, but one recent round turned into a highlight reel for all the wrong reasons. In a scene that could only be described as “Canadian chaos,” a visibly intoxicated golfer found himself in a losing battle – not with the course, but with former NHL tough guy Nick Tarnasky. A former enforcer on the rink.

Video: Hockey Enforcer Nick Tarnasky Sinks Drunk Golfer in Water Hazard Brawl

According to witnesses and viral videos making the rounds on Reddit, the drama began when the golfer, apparently unable to tee up his ball for over 20 minutes due to his inebriation, decided to take out his frustration on Tarnasky. With a slurred but spirited “Let’s fuckin’ go!” the golfer charged, perhaps forgetting that hockey players are more used to dropping gloves than dropping putts.

Tarnasky, who spent years in the NHL perfecting the art of the scuffle, responded with the kind of calm only a Canadian could muster. As the golfer lunged, Tarnasky redirected him straight into a nearby water hazard. Undeterred, the soggy challenger returned for round two, only to receive a couple of gentle reminders (in the form of punches) before being tossed onto the grass.

Still not convinced, the golfer attempted a third charge, but was redirected in yet another direction, proving that persistence doesn’t always pay off.

Throughout the melee, the bystanders kept the tone polite, as only Canadians can. Calls of “Come on man,” “Off to a good start buddy,” and “Leave him alone man,” echoed across the fairway, adding a surreal layer of sportsmanship to the spectacle.

Tarnasky himself, after the third attempt, finally told his persistent opponent enough was enough and suggested he “get out,” ending the impromptu bout.

The incident has since become a minor internet sensation, with Reddit threads dissecting every angle and even one user u/travischapmanart immortalizing the showdown in a painting.

If you’re going to pick a fight on the fairway, maybe check your opponent’s hockey credentials first.