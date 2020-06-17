Dana White Names The Four Fighters On His MMA Mount Rushmore

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has named the four fighters who he would place on an MMA Mount Rushmore. The UFC boss spoke about the fighters he holds in the highest regard during his recent appearance on The Schmozone Podcast, he said.

“I mean if you talk about a Mount Rushmore, where their heads are carved in stone forever, you have to go Royce Gracie, no brainer, you have to do that. Amanda Nunes, it has to be Amanda Nunes the greatest female fighter ever. The other two are tough. I would have to go with Jon Jones. The guys have never been beaten. What is more amazing about him going undefeated, which is incredibly amazing because very few people do in this sport, is the things he’s done to himself outside the Octagon and he still hasn’t been beat… The number four on Mount Rushmore, I guess you have to go with Chuck Liddell. At the point in time, he was the biggest star ever. It’s almost a coinflip between Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin.”

White left out two of the best of all-time in Brazilian legend Anderson Silva and two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. Despite doing so he was keen to give both men immense credit, he said.

“If you look at what Anderson Silva did for Brazil and GSP did for Canada, these guys had an impact on an entire country is very massive and very strong.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Besides the two fighters mentioned above, there are plenty of other high-profile omissions from White’s list which are sure to get MMA fans talking. Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Demetrious Johnson to name just a few who will be unhappy to have been left out.

How do you feel about the four fighters Dana White has on his MMA Mount Rushmore?