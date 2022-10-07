Dana White is in the best shape of his life following a significant change in diet and exercise after learning that he had an estimated 10 years left to live.

Gary Brecka, the man behind 10x Health System, claims that a series of blood tests and DNA panels can determine when you are going to die. Though the ‘science’ has been met with skepticism, the experience appeared to have a profound effect on the UFC President who has made a complete 180-degree turnaround after being told he only had a decade left to live.

Over the following 10 weeks, White revamped his lifestyle, hitting the gym and eating healthy. As a result, the 53-year-old is in the best shape of his life. Sharing an image on Instagram, White is looking especially ripped, however not everyone is convinced that Dana White earned his new appearance without the use of performance-enhancing substances.

In the comments on his Instagram post, one individual simply said, “Steroids” implying that White wasn’t being truthful about his body transformation. One user came to White’s defense saying, “his sleep apnea would have got worse with steroids….so even if he is supplementing with TRT…which is a great protocol……he still can’t get the health benefits he’s claiming with “steriods” ….he made lifestyle and diet changes to drop the 30lbs….” Dana White then commented on the post himself.

“exactly, the douche who said steroids is the type of person u can’t help. 10X health system is incredible and has changed my life.”



Dana White Says He Has Lost 30 Pounds in 10 Weeks

Discussing his body transformation on the Action Junkeez Podcast, Dana White revealed that he had lost 30 pounds over the course of 10 weeks and saw significant changes in his ability to move and function in everyday life. While White didn’t provide specifics of the process implemented by 10x Health System, it’s clear that White has drastically changed his life for the better.

“I did everything he said, to the letter,” White said. “I lost 30 pounds. My legs were so f*cked up 13 weeks ago, I couldn’t tie my shoes. Couldn’t bend over to tie my shoes, because my legs were f*cked up. I could barely walk some days. No more sleep apnea, I don’t snore anymore. Everything is gone in ten f*cking weeks. I’ve been working with doctors for 10 years that couldn’t do it.”

Again, the science behind the determination of when someone is going to die is still in dispute, with many comparing it to a much more expensive and invasive palm reading. Even so, the process clearly encouraged White to improve his overall health and quality of life. In that respect, the process undoubtedly worked.