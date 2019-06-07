Dana White Explains Why Tony Ferguson Is Mentally Cleared To Compete

Spread the word!













Despite his recent personal issues, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will be fighting this weekend (Sat. June 8, 2019).

He’ll be taking on longtime lightweight and welterweight veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The pair will be competing on the main card of the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV). However, they will not be competing in the main event, neither will they be competing in the co-featured bout.

Two title fights sit above the pivotal lightweight clash on the card. One of the biggest stories surrounding fight night is Ferguson’s battle back to full mental health. There were some disturbing reports regarding Ferguson’s behavior earlier this year. However, it seems “El Cucuy” has put all that behind him for the time being.

Prior to booking Ferguson vs. Cerrone, UFC President Dana White wanted to make sure Ferguson was in the right frame of mind to compete. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White explained why the time is right for the No. 2-ranked 155-pounder to return:

“So, you know, obviously we know he went through a lot of doctors and – he’s done all the right things it takes to make us feel comfortable that he’s good to go,” White said.

“And, you know, we got together in Vegas, we sat down, talked for a while – I’m in a really good place with Tony Ferguson fighting, and like I say, “If your personal life isn’t in order, there’s no way your professional life can be in order.” Got his stuff together, and, it’s all good.”

While Ferguson might not appreciate White’s concern, he’ll make his return this Saturday nonetheless. When White was asked about there face-to-face meeting and if he himself felt Ferguson was ready to return, the UFC boss divulged that the doctor’s opinion is what really matters to him. Luckily, they gave the former Ultimate Fighter winner the green light to compete:

“Absolutely,” White admitted. “Listen, first and foremost, as long as the doctors say he’s okay, you know, then I sit down and talk to him, and, looks good to me.”