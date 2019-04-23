Tony Ferguson Has Restraining Order Dropped By Wife

A big step toward the UFC return of top lightweight Tony Ferguson just broke today.

According to an email statement from Cristina Ferguson’s attorney Jeffery L. Heath (via MMA Fighting), the temporary restraining order obtained by her is no longer being pursued:

“There are no matters pending in this case.”

Heath gave no further reason as to why the case had been dropped. He also did not respond to further inquiries on the subject.

Cristina Ferguson previously filed for the temporary restraining order against ‘El Cucuy’ for her and their son. She did so in Orange County (Calif.) family court on March 13. Tony Ferguson allegedly exhibited “threatening and violent behavior.” The case was scheduled to be heard on April 5 but that did not happen. The temporary restraining order has now expired based on documents obtained by MMA Fighting.

Cristina Ferguson released a statement on Tony Ferguson’s concerning mental condition at the time, noting she hoped he would get help:

“Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter. All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

Cristina Ferguson claimed she filed for the temporary restraining order after Tony Ferguson allegedly took their son from her parents. He also allegedly would not let Cristina see the child for six days after. Police were frequently called to their residence in Santa Ana, Calif. Cristina Ferguson was asking for full custody of their son as a result.

Cristina Ferguson discussed Tony Ferguson’s paranoid episodes in her declaration for the court.

Ferguson has since claimed he underwent the necessary medical tests and claims he is fit to fight again. Tony Ferguson has been shown on social media with his son in the past week, such as these photos at a baseball game:

Thanks @tuckerbarnhart16 for the passes & taking time for my son ArmandAnthony hermano #GoldGlove Champ Shit Only 🙏 -XTA- Hometeam 👣 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/UvbOTlnFBO — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 16, 2019

UFC President Dana White has a different side of the story, however.

He says Ferguson must be evaluated by UFC doctors before he returns. Based on this news that broke today, he’s taking the necessary steps toward making that return.