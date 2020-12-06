Earlier in the week news broke that Yoel Romero had been cut from the UFC after many years at the top of the organization’s Middleweight division.

During the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, Dana White shared the organization’s reasoning for letting go of Romero stating that his age and recent record were contributing factors.

“We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the enbd of the year… And Yoel has lost 4 of his last 5, he’s 44 years old and our roster is very inflated right now,” White said.

Romero is coming off a failed bid for the Middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in March of this year. The fight between the two was extremely uneventful and saw Stylebender win a decision following five rounds with little action.

Previous to this Romero was coming off a two very close split decision losses to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa.

Romero’s manager confirmed his departure from the company earlier in the week explaining that they were already in negotiations with other organizations for Romero to compete in next.

I heard it was going to be in the 60-80 range spread out over the next few weeks/months. UFC has made big cuts in the past, but this is a large number. Romero definitely won’t be the last big name. https://t.co/nLH2iYyEDZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2020

White explained that we can expect to see more cuts in the near future following Romero’s stating that over the coming weeks they will be cutting around 60 individual fighters. These cuts come following a record-setting season of the Contender Series that saw more fighters gain contracts than ever before.

Last month the UFC cut another of their biggest Middleweight stars, the former longtime reigning champion Anderson Silva. His departure from the company came after a KO loss to Uriah Hall that saw his record winning one of his last seven fights.

No further information has been given on other fighters who could be removed from the UFC’s roster.

Who do you think will be cut in the coming weeks?