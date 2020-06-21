Dana White Criticizes Curtis Blaydes’ Performance: ‘He Talked A Lot Of Sh*t Coming In’

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White was not impressed with the performance of Curtis Blaydes.

Blaydes made it four wins in a row after outpointing Alexander Volkov over five rounds in the UFC Vegas 3 headliner on Saturday night. However, it was mainly a dull affair with Blaydes using his wrestling to dominate but not really cause a lot of significant damage over the first three rounds.

The Chicago native would notably gas out in the championship rounds, but did enough to survive and eventually get the unanimous decision verdict.

Coming into the fight, Blaydes stated that he was going to ragdoll Volkov.

FYI if y’all were hoping to see a 25 minute stand up war you probably shouldn’t tune in to the main event cause I fully intend on ragdolling my opponent just figured I’d let y’all know ahead of time 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) June 19, 2020

In addition, he also criticized the fighter pay in the UFC. And after those comments, White simply expected a much better performance.

“He won. He talked a lot of sh*t coming in this week. I don’t think he talked the sh*t he talked this week to come in and perform like that, talking about ragdolling people, he’s not getting paid, yada yada, he should be getting the title shot,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “He gassed out at the end of the third round. He made it to the fifth and won the fight. He won.”

White: Blaydes Has The Wrong Attitude

Despite the drab affair, Blaydes certainly has a claim for the next title shot and stated that he was willing to wait for the winner of Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier’s trilogy fight in August.

As far as White is concerned though, Francis Ngannou is next in line. And even if he wasn’t, the UFC head honcho believes Blaydes should remain active, especially after his performance tonight.

“First of all, he has two losses to Francis,” White said of a title shot for Blaydes. “How do you give him the title fight over Francis? But yeah, he would be considered next in line.

“With his performance tonight and his cardio? I wouldn’t wait around if I was him. I would stay active, I would stay busy. I like Curtis Blaydes. But Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude as far as I’m concerned. I don’t have anything against the kid at all — when you talk sh*t like he talked this week, you better come in and whoop somebody’s ass when you talk sh*t like that. When you talk the sh*t that he talked and perform like he performed tonight, you look stupid.”

