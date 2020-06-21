Curtis Blaydes Dominates Alexander Volkov – UFC Vegas 3 Highlights

Spread the word!













Curtis Blaydes did exactly what he set out to do.

Blaydes made it four wins in a row following a dominant unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 3 headliner on Saturday night.

Utilizing his wrestling and grappling as he always does, Blaydes had the upper hand for the first three rounds. However, he tired later on which allowed Volkov to have his moments in the final two rounds.

In the end, Blaydes did enough to survive and earn the verdict of the judges as he remains firmly in title contention.

You can watch the highlights below:

🤼‍♂️ @RazorBlaydes265 just set the HWT takedown record with his 1️⃣2️⃣th of the fight! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/PTrTS6BPre — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2020

What did you think of the fight?