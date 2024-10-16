Dana White backs Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker matchup: ‘That would be a great fight’

While assuring fans he has yet to confirm a mooted pairing between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker, UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed he likes the idea of a pairing between the two strikers, describing a potential matchup as a “great fight.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier over three years ago.

And set to return at UFC 303 back in June atop an International Fight Week card, Conor McGregor withdrew from a welterweight pairing with another would-be common-opponent, Michael Chandler, citing a fractured toe just weeks from the pairing.

However, over the course of the weekend, Dublin striker, Conor McGregor, who has been heavily linked with a new year return to action — claimed he would be fighting City Kickboxing ace, Hooker as soon as February — in a first outing in Saudi Arabia for him.

Dana White keen on Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker fight

And while Hooker claims a potential matchup with the ex-two-weight champion should take place in January of March as he and his partner expect the birth of a second child, White has assured fans nothing is on the table definitely for the matchup just yet.

“Yeah, obviously, you know, that would be a great fight,” Dana White told assembled media following the Contender Series overnight. “I like that fight — I did not announce the fight.”

In the midst of an impressive three-fight winning run, Hooker most recently returned to the lightweight top five with an impressive split decision win over Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot on the main card of UFC 305 back in August, adding to a prior stoppage of Claudio Puelles, and a decision over Jalin Turner.