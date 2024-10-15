Dan Hooker pours cold water on Conor McGregor fight amid pregnancy: ‘No panties are coming off in February’

Despite welcoming the chance to fight former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor next, Dan Hooker has claimed a bout must come in either January of March — with his partner expecting the birth of their second child sometime in February, for which the Kiwi assured he would not miss.

Hooker, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, turned in his third consecutive victory at UFC 305 back in August, landing a main card split decision success against fellow contender, Mateusz Gamrot — adding to a slew of successes over both Jalin Turner, and Peruvian grappler, Claudio Puelles.

And appearing at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in Marbella, Spain over the course of the weekend, Hooker was spotted chatting with former two-division UFC champion, McGregor inside the squared circle, adding fuel to the fire of a potential pairing next.

Furthermore, following the event, Dublin striker, McGregor claimed he would be fighting Hooker on February 1. in Saudi Arabia — in a near four-year hiatus-snapping return to action.

Dan Hooker hands Conor McGregor an ultimatum on potential fight

However, as far as City Kickboxing star Hooker is concerned, any pairing with McGregor — which he openly welcomes, must either take place in January or March, as himself and his partner expect the birth of their second child in February.

“I’m good to go in January or March,” Dan Hooker told Helen Yee of a potential fight with Conor McGregor. “The missus is due [with a baby in] February, so, no can go. I’ve got a little girl on the way. You’d even turn down big fight with (Conor) McGregor for that. You’re not missing that. No panties are coming off in February.”

He’s busy, he’s got money coming out of his ears — if I had that amount of money in the bank, you wouldn’yt see me anywhere near a fistfight,” Dan Hooker explained.