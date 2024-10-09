Dana White Shuts Down Rumors of Conor McGregor Ducking Justin Gaethje: ‘I Don’t Know If That’s True’

Dana White isn’t buying Ali Abdelaziz’s recent claim that Conor McGregor turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on five different occasions.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz, the manager of top MMA fighters including Kayla Harrison, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and Gaethje, claimed that the Irish megastar was offered to scrap with the former BMF titleholder, but refused to do so after ‘The Highlight’ had talked trash about him on social media.

”[Conor McGregor] got offered this fight at least five times,” Abdelaziz said. “He never wanted to have to do anything with Justin Gaethje. He said the reason he didn’t want to fight Justin was because Justin talked bad to him on Twitter and Instagram before and the history we have with him. He didn’t want to lose to our team, I guess.”

Dana White disputes Abdelaziz’s claim about conor McGregor

Asked if there’s any truth to Abdelaziz’s comments, White denied the statement suggesting that the promotion has never had a problem with McGregor accepting a fight no matter who the opponent.

”I don’t know if that’s true,” White said following Tuesday’s episode of DWCS. “I’ve said this many times and I’ll say it again, I mean, we actually have video footage of Lorenzo and I walking into his [McGregor] house that he was renting here. He just woke up, telling him the fight fell out, and he’s literally leaving going, ‘Well, I’m going to train, let me know who I’m fighting when I get back.’ We’ve never had those kind of issues with Conor McGregor.’

McGregor may be willing to step inside the Octagon with anyone, the former two-division titleholder hasn’t made competing a big priority in recent years. In June, he was scheduled to headline UFC 303 against former Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler before bowing out due to a broken pinky toe.

Chandler has since opted to move on and will now face Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 next month. As for McGregor, there’s still no date for when fans can expect to see him compete. Previously, McGregor was rumored to fight at UFC 296 in December. When that didn’t happen, everyone assumed he would return at UFC 300 in April. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Now early 2025 appears to be the plan, but don’t expect to find anyone holding their breath in anticipation.