Foot was a Balloon: Conor McGregor’s Toe Injury Adds a Size to His Shoes, But He’s Ready for UFC Comeback

The pinky toe injury that took Conor McGregor out of his comeback fight at UFC 303 forced the Irish megastar to move up a full shoe size.

Fortunately, it sounds like everything is healing nicely as McGregor has been able to return to running and boxing as confirmed by the two-division titleholder himself during a recent interview with SunSport.

“I’m good, very good,” McGregor said. “I’m a [shoe] size up right now. I’m back in running runners. I can run, I can box. “These shoes [are] a little bit tricky to get into. I just went up a size.”

With McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” further delayed, attention immediately turned to when or if his bout with Michael Chandler would be rescheduled. Thus far, we still don’t have an answer, but the Irishman has been pushing hard to headline the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year in December.

“That sounds good to me,” McGregor said when asked about potentially headlining UFC 310. “That sounds good to me brother.”

Conor McGregor confident he’ll be back in the Octagon soon

McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC contract leading to rumors that the promotion is holding off on scheduling the Dubliner’s return until after it negotiates a new broadcast deal next year.

However, it sounds like McGregor and the promotion have had some productive talks over the last few weeks and the Irishman is confident that he’ll be back inside the Octagon before long.

“You know, the fight never happened,” McGregor said when pressed on negotiations. “So it’s just about getting the fight on.”

White echoed a similar sentiment after initially claiming that there were no plans to host a McGregor fight anytime soon.