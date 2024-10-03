Dana White Pens 2025 for Conor McGregor’s Next Fight After Bizarre Live Stream

UFC president Dana White has reiterated that Conor McGregor will return to the cage in 2025, not 2024.

As we know, Conor McGregor is a pretty unpredictable guy. While many were hoping to see him return to active competition this year following his leg break back in 2021, it never quite materialized. He was supposed to come back against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, only for another injury to get in the way.

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

Now, it appears as if the Irishman is destined to wait it out until 2025 – at least. Recently, he took part in a crazy livestream in which he seemed to be quite inebriated, to the point where it certainly doesn’t look like he’s training at the moment.

During a recent interview, Dana White addressed this and also spoke about his immediate future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Dana White examines Conor McGregor’s future

“Well number one I didn’t see it, I didn’t see the livestream. Number two, I had said Conor wasn’t fighting until 2025, it is October 1 of 2024. Conor McGregor has plenty of time,” Dana White said to Kevin Iole.

“I am going to go with 2025. 2025,” White added.

Quotes via BJPENN.com

For Dana White, any time you can get Conor McGregor to compete, it’s going to be a good thing. In equal measure, the UFC is at the point now where they really don’t need him in order to succeed.

As for Conor himself, he’s one of the most successful combat sports athletes of all time. He’s made an incredible amount of money, he was the first ever simultaneous two-weight world champion in the history of the promotion, and he has plenty of ventures to keep him busy.

Moving forward, it’ll be pretty interesting to see how things develop both in and outside of the octagon.