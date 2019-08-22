Dana White Claims ‘No Progress’ In Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Negotiations

Spread the word!













Following this past weekend’s UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) event, the biggest story coming out of the show was Nate Diaz’s call out of Jorge Masvidal.

After his unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis, ending a three-year layoff for the Stockton native, Diaz called for a fight with “Gamebred.” Since, Masvidal himself has claimed the fight is currently being negotiated. However, speaking to reporters after this week’s Contender Series, UFC President Dana White said there’s “no progress” on the fight just yet.

“No, no progress,” White said.

A fight between Diaz and Masvidal has the potential to be the biggest fight of the year. Both men stole the shows in their respective events this year, not even headlining their cards. Masvidal’s fight against Ben Askren was arguably the most talked-about fight heading into UFC 239.

That event included a light heavyweight championship main event between Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. It also featured a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm. However, all the hype seemed to surround Masvidal vs. Askren, and it certainly paid off, as the Floridian handed Askren the first defeat of his professional career with a record-setting five-second flying knee knockout win.

As for Diaz, he co-main evented UFC 241 with Pettis, however, the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner’s return seemed to overshadow the heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier heading into the card. There’s no telling what a potential clash between Diaz and Masvidal could do numbers-wise. Hopefully, we get the chance to find out.

