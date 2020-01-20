Dana White Claims Khabib Has Conor McGregor-Type Money

Spread the word!













Saturday’s UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) was highlighted by the beautiful performance and return of Conor McGregor. In typical fashion following a McGregor bout, immediate talks and discussions of who and what is next for “The Notorious” began. In Dana White’s post fight press conference he was begged questions regarding McGregor’s future.

Leading the pack of opponents are Jorge Masvidal and a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. White believes that a rematch between Khabib and McGregor would be the biggest selling PPV the UFC has ever done. He has good reason to believe that considering the first meeting did well over 2 million PPV buys. In addition, the powerful partnership with ESPN tied with the momentum of the McGregor train makes for all the right workings of a massive PPV.

Although Khabib has publicly noted that McGregor doesn’t deserve a rematch, there’s no denying the financial pinnacle of being in the Octagon with McGregor. That’s not to say Khabib is in need of money by any means. White explained that Khabib has McGregor-type money in his post-UFC 246 press conference.

“Khabib is rich. Khabib has that type of money. When I say that type of money, I mean over 50 million.”

Khabib’s biggest payday may not have come just yet. White believes that a McGregor-Khabib rematch would rival the financial success of Mayweather-McGregor. Whether or not Khabib has 50 million in the bank is unknown. But that doesn’t mean White is wrong. Khabib doesn’t just have the support and following of a superstar.

But he has the entire country of Russia to back him, and most importantly an impeccable 28-0 record to make the UFC lightweight champ a global sensation. A rematch between the Russian and Irish superstar is in the cards.

Early in fight week during a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani. When asked about a potential bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Moscow, McGregor welcomed the opportunity.

“I’d love that one. That’s got to happen. It must happen,” McGregor said.

Khabib first has to get through Tony Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249

