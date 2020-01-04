Conor McGregor Says He Has Khabib ‘Trembling’ About Potential Rematch

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor still has his sights set on a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The pair first met in October of 2018 where Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round. Now, McGregor will make his return at 170 pounds against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on January 18. Should he win, UFC president Dana White says Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II is the likely move.

Speaking to The MacLife recently, McGregor detailed his first camp preparing for Nurmagomedov, and called it “horrendous.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“That last camp was horrendous, I have no one to blame but myself, and I did blame myself and I made the corrections. Thankfully I have a strong team behind me that are pushing me and guiding me the right way and I’m guiding myself is the main thing.

“I’m listening to myself and I’m doing my work that I need to do, that I know I need to do. Fighting is always close to my mind now and I know I’ve got many business and these types of things that are trying but fighting is my bread and butter and that’s what I’m focused on.”

As far as rematching Nurmagomedov later this year, McGregor says the Russian champion is “trembling” at the possibility.

“I’m just having fun with it all now, he is trembling. That man is trembling, he doesn’t want it. He doesn’t want it. You get it and he’s trying not to lose it again. I just smell s**t, that’s all it is. He’s afraid and that’s it. Everyone wants it, the boss wants it, Dana wants it, we all want it, so he can run but he can not hide, I look forward to it.”

