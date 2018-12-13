Dana White Challenges Oscar De La Hoya To Head-To-Head Showdown With Drug Tests

Recently, UFC President Dana White and Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya have been feuding in the media over De La Hoya’s first foray into MMA.

The event took place on November 24, with Tito Ortiz finishing 48-year-old MMA great Chuck Liddell in a controversial trilogy fight. The bout was reported to have gained little success on pay-per-view. Yet De La Hoya said he would not quit promoting MMA nonetheless. Part of the reason for that, or so he claimed, was due to the fact tha White continues to pay MMA fighters far less than their worth.

White has fired back, and he did not hold back whatsoever. Speaking to ESPN.com about the issue, White said De La Hoya was a liar. He pointed out at De La Hoya’s lack of knowledge about his own fighters for his first MMA event because of his press conference flubs:

“Oscar De La Hoya is a liar. He has no facts. Listen, if Oscar wants to, we can get someone from the pay-per-view industry, or however he wants to do it, we can sit down with numbers. Listen, the reality of it is he doesn’t know anything about his business. He just did an interview with the kid at TSN in Canada the other day, he didn’t know what anybody was paid. He showed up to his own event at the press conference and didn’t know any of the fighters’ names.

“And what’s even crazier, he didn’t even write ’em down. Put ’em on a piece of paper, you idiot! Right, he didn’t even write ’em down on a piece of paper.”

Dana’s Challenge

White then got truly heated. He challenged De La Hoya to a head-to-head argument on TV. What’s more, he said they could take drug tests as part of the deal, poking fun at De La Hoya’s past history of cocaine use:

“And the guy is an absolute liar. Listen, we can sit down and we can do this on TV. We can go head-to-head. We can also tak e d rug tests if h e w ants to do that to. I’m ready to go. Let’s go, Oscar, you idiot. Let’s do it, idiot.

“Come on, any show you want to and I want to hear you stumble and bumble and mumble through. You know, he doesn’t run the business, he knows nothing about the business, he knows nothing about the sport, and he’s not very bright, so let’s do it. Any day of the week, let’s do it. And let’s do drug tests too, I wanna do that too.”

The gloves are off and White is fired up. Don’t expect to see this feud end for quite some time. In fact, it appears to just be getting fired up as a result of their latest blowup.