Dana White Calls Henry Cejudo’s Pound-For-Pound Best Claim ‘Premature’

UFC President Dana White is unconvinced by Henry Cejudo’s claim that he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Cejudo became just the fourth simultaneous two-weight champion in the UFC’s history when he came back to defeat Marlon Moraes via third-round TKO and win the bantamweight title at UFC 238 this past weekend. “The Messenger” already held the flyweight title following his win over pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson, and defended it with a first-round knockout of TJ Dillashaw earlier this year.

Add in the fact that he’s also an Olympic gold medallist, and Cejudo does have a claim to be the very best in combat sports. However, White still feels Cejudo has work to do before he can be considered above the likes of light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“Listen, I love Henry Cejudo’s attitude and his belief in himself,” White said in a post-event interview with ESPN. “But he’s got to win a lot more fights to start calling himself the number one guy in the world.

“You got Khabib who is 27-0. You got Jon Jones who has never been beat and has literally murdered everybody that ever was or will be in that division. That’s a little premature.“

While one could argue Cejudo’s last three wins were more impressive as a whole than Nurmagomedov’s, it is still hard to rate him above Jones, or even Daniel Cormier. However, a few more wins could certainly change things.