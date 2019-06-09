Henry Cejudo Smashes Marlon Moraes To Become UFC Champ Champ

Spread the word!













Headlining UFC 238 on pay-per-view (PPV), UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo takes on Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound title.

Round 1:

Moraes is connecting with some hard shots off Cejudo’s attempts. Cejudo catches a leg but can’t get the takedown. Very tentative round here. Cejudo is just avoiding Moraes’ pressure this round, avoiding exchanges. Moraes has been connecting on nice leg kicks. The leg kicks from Moraes are really affective. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Moraes eats a shot from Cejudo and wobbles a bit. He responds with a leg kick. Cejudo is pressing the action now. Cejudo is landing some hard shots now. Moraes lands a head kick flush. Both en are banging it out now. Hard knees land for Cejudo in the clinch now. Both en just destroying each other’s jaw to end the round.

Round 3:

Cejudo putting together some nice strikes and delivers some big knees in the clinch. Cejudo had a D’arce locked in tight, but Moraes managed to scramble out. Cejudo has top position and is delivering some nice ground-and-pound. Cejudo continues to reign down the ground-and-pound, and Moraes has no answer. That’s it.

Official Result: Henry Cejudo def. Marlon Moraes via R3 TKO (punches, 4:51)