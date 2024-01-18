UFC CEO Dana White Shuts Down Rumors of Brock Lesnar’s Return at UFC 300: ‘He’s Pushing 50’

If you’re still holding out hope that a big name from the UFC’s past will feature at the promotion’s massive landmark event on April 13, we’re afraid we have some bad news for you.

UFC 300 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cards in the promotion’s 30+ year history with every matchup slated to be can’t-miss. Thus far, UFC CEO Dana White has revealed a handful of fights, including Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight title eliminator and Justin Gaethje putting his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Speaking with Aaron Bronsteter, White confirmed that there are a few more blockbuster announcements to be made regarding UFC 300, just don’t expect legends like Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, or Brock Lesnar to be among them.

“Ronda is not coming back. GSP is not coming back. Brock Lesnar is like 45 years old. He’s pushing 50,” White said when asked about any potential surprises for the milestone event. “None of those calls were made.”

Dana White on building UFC 300, UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia and more.



Full interview coming soon to https://t.co/KUls4CFwuU pic.twitter.com/eXrGlf9d6V — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 18, 2024

UFC 300: The Story So Far

Though that might come as a bit of a letdown for some fight fans, White maintains that he is focused on making every fight on the card an important one and handing long-retired fighters a big bag to show up every 7-8 years doesn’t necessarily lend itself to that goal.

Thus far, eight mega-sized fights have been revealed for UFC 300, including: