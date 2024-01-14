documents show Dana White’s reaction to UFC star Jon Jones’ pay demands: ‘He needs to know we don’t need him’

New unsealed documents from the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the UFC have shed light on promotional CEO, Dana White’s reaction to heavyweight champion, Jon Jones’ refusal to sign a contract extension for a pay rise in order to rematch former three-time title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson in an immediate rematch back in 2014 following their close outing at UFC 165.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion and the current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since March of last year, landing the vacant divisional crown with a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane.

The outing snapped Jones’ hiatus from the Octagon, with his most recent fight up until that point coming in a February 2020 decision win over Dominick Reyes, during his second reign as undisputed light heavyweight champion.

And notably locking horns with the UFC, including Dana White and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell over terms on a pay increase in order for him to fight then-titleholder, Ngannou in a heavyweight divisional bow, Jones would ultimately never sign to fight the Batié native.

Jon Jones labelled a “punk” by UFC boss Dana White in new documents

In newly unsealed documents obtained amid the ongoing antitrust lawsuit taken out against the UFC, promotional leader, White described the Endicott native as a “punk” to former promotional owner, Lorenzo Fertitta, before claiming the former pound-for-pound king should hastily learn that the UFC does not need him – in relation to his refusal to pen a new contract extension and rising tension in negotiations.

“What’s up with Jones?” White wrote to Fertitta in a text message. “ Did he straighten up or is he being a scumbag?”

“Still a douche, but we’re inching closer,” Lorenzo Feritta replied. “Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum.”



“Awesome,” Dana White wrote. “F*ck that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don’t need him, or he will f*ck us over more than he already does.” (H/T MMA Fighting)