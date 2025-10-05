Dana White Breaks Silence on Ronda Rousey’s UFC Comeback “She came by the offices… She’s freaking ripped.”

UFC President Dana White revealed new details about his ongoing relationship with former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey during the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. The comments came as speculation surrounding Rousey’s potential return to competition reaches new heights following her recent training footage on social media.

Dana White Addresses Ronda Rousey’s Potential UFC Return

White confirmed that he maintains regular communication with the former champion, stating the pair speaks approximately once every three months. He disclosed that Rousey visited the UFC offices in Las Vegas recently, though he emphasized uncertainty about her future plans.

The UFC president noted Rousey’s current life circumstances, acknowledging she has had three children and is in a different place personally. However, White made particular mention of her physical condition, describing her as being in excellent shape. He explained:

“Yeah, her and I are still very close. We talk, you know, I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that, and she was in Vegas recently and she came by the offices. But yeah, I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again. “No, I have— I mean, she just had three babies and she’s, you know, she’s in a whole another, um, you know, place in her life. But I will say this: you know, she just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. I mean, she’s freaking ripped, like— like she used to be. So, I don’t know.”

Rousey, now 38, gave birth to her second daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha, in January 2025. She has been documenting her post-pregnancy fitness journey on social media, sharing videos of her training sessions at various MMA facilities.

The former Olympic bronze medalist in judo has posted multiple training clips showing her working on striking techniques with coach AJ Matthews. In one of her Instagram posts, Rousey reflected on her journey from being eight weeks postpartum and eight years away from MMA to eight months postpartum and finding her love for the sport again.

These training updates have generated significant fan speculation about a potential comeback, particularly with the UFC White House event scheduled for June 2026.

Rousey’s UFC career ended in 2016 following back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Her final fight lasted just 48 seconds as Nunes stopped her with punches at UFC 207. The defeat came after a year-long hiatus following her shocking loss to Holm at UFC 193.

Following her MMA retirement, Rousey transitioned to professional wrestling, where she achieved considerable success in WWE. She won the Raw Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship twice, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler. Her WWE career concluded in 2023 after she publicly criticized the company and retired from professional wrestling.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson recently expressed support for a potential Rousey comeback, suggesting she could still compete effectively against the current women’s bantamweight roster. Johnson argued that the division has not evolved significantly beyond Rousey’s skill set, with her only weakness being against highly athletic opponents who could neutralize her judo background.

While White’s comments suggest no immediate plans for Rousey’s return, his acknowledgment of her excellent physical condition and their ongoing communication leaves the door open for future possibilities. The UFC president has not begun negotiations for any fights on the White House card, stating those discussions will not commence until February 2026.