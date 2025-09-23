Ronda Rousey’s MMA future: Chael Sonnen isn’t convinced by possible UFC return

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the possibility of Ronda Rousey making her return to UFC action in the future.

For the longest time, we’ve all heard rumblings about Ronda Rousey venturing back into the world of mixed martial arts. It’s been many years since she competed inside a UFC cage, but in a business like this, you can never say never.

Recently, it’s been said that Ronda Rousey is rediscovering the love she once had for MMA. As you can imagine, this has led to a lot of responses, including from Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen’s view on Ronda Rousey’s possible MMA return

“There is just this idea that when somebody goes out there and breaks a sweat or they used to do this sport and they dangle this idea of a return,” Sonnen explained in a recent YouTube video. “But then an adult steps in the room and goes ‘hey, it’s not a return’.

“You were forced out, it’s not a retirement when they throw your a– out of the cage. There’s never a day when you want to be done with this sport, you will wake up and find out one day that the sport is done with you.

“There are three exceptions; Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones. They all had belts, they all left on top and they were all wanted and welcomed to stay but they made their own decision that they were not going to.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Rousey is 38 years of age and if she so desired, there would certainly be some interesting fights out there for her, whether it be in the UFC, PFL or beyond.

Alas, when it comes to her actually making the walk again, it’s a “we’ll believe it when we see it” kind of feeling.