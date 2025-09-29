Demetrious Johnson Backs Ronda Rousey Return: “Generation Hasn’t Moved Past Her Skill Set”

Demetrious Johnson affirmed during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that Ronda Rousey could return to the UFC and find success in the women’s bantamweight division.

“If she comes back I think she’ll be fine. In the women’s bantamweight division I don’t feel like the generation has really moved past her skill set. I think the only fault she could have is someone very athletic like Amanda Nunes. And somebody who knows how to counter her judo… I think she could come back and make a lot of money,” Johnson said.

Ronda Rousey In the UFC

Rousey retired from mixed martial arts after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016, bouts that ended her unprecedented 12-fight winning streak. During her prime she captured the UFC women’s bantamweight title, defended it six times, and became a crossover star whose fights headlined pay-per-views. After stepping away from competition, she focused on acting and wrestling, but has hinted at a possible return for several years.

Johnson’s assessment rests on Rousey’s foundational abilities. She developed world-class judo skills on her way to an Olympic medal in 2008, then translated those throws and clinch work into MMA submission wins. Even after nearly a decade away from the sport, her takedown game and ground control remain threats few opponents can match.

At present the women’s bantamweight division centers on Kayla Harrison, who claimed the title in 2025 and boasts an 19-1 record. Former champion Julianna Peña sits at number one contender, followed by Raquel Pennington, Ketlen Vieira and Norma Dumont in the top five. Amanda Nunes, now retired, remains the only athlete in recent years whose blend of speed, power and striking has consistently neutralized Rousey’s judo.

Johnson highlighted this matchup as the key obstacle: an opponent capable of stopping Rousey’s takedowns and keeping the fight standing. That style contrast is crucial; Rousey’s wins often came quickly once she secured a clinch or trip, whereas fighters with strong striking defenses have extended her to later rounds.

The financial stakes are also significant. Rousey was the highest-paid athlete in UFC history at the time of her departure, headlining multiple events and generating record buys. A comeback bout against a top contender or fellow veteran could draw major viewership, especially if marketed as a marquee return. Johnson noted that Rousey’s name recognition alone would ensure substantial paydays.

Timing remains uncertain. Rousey is under contract with WWE through early 2026, which may affect her UFC status. If her agreement allows, she could negotiate a fight with the UFC or pursue a special event on another platform, similar to crossover boxing matches. Either path would depend on contractual details and Rousey’s training readiness.

Ronda Rousey has been hinting at a return to MMA competition through her recent social-media activity. In September she shared footage of herself retraining – first striking eight weeks after giving birth and then again eight months postpartum – accompanied by the caption, “From 8 weeks after having a baby and 8 years of stepping away from MMA to 8 months postpartum and finding my love for it again… I feel like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders, nothing is holding me back.”

While Rousey has publicly dismissed the idea of fighting at the UFC White House card, she stopped short of ruling out other UFC returns. Her posts have reignited speculation that she could capitalize on her judo-based ground game – still a threat to many in the bantamweight division – if she chooses to negotiate a comeback bout. Whether these teases lead to a formal fight announcement will depend on her WWE commitments, her willingness to endure a full training camp, and the UFC’s matchmaking interest in staging a high-profile return.

Yet Johnson remains confident. He stressed that the current group of bantamweight athletes has not surpassed Rousey’s core skill set and that she could recapture her form with focused preparation and smart matchmaking. A single high-profile bout could reignite interest, deliver a financial boost, and reestablish Rousey as a competitive force in the division.