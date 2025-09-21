Is Ronda Rousey Gearing Up for Another UFC Run? New Training Clips Spark Questions

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion, has quietly returned to mixed martial arts training less than a year after giving birth, fueling speculation about a potential return to the Octagon.

Is Ronda Rousey Making a UFC Comeback?

In an Instagram post this week, Rousey shared two video clips from her sessions with coach AJ MMA. The first clip showed her tentative return eight weeks postpartum, eight years after stepping away from MMA. The second clip, filmed this week at eight months postpartum, captured Rousey laughing and smiling on the mat. She wrote,

“The first clip is my first session working with [@aj_mma] I was super self conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby Pā’ū. Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last 6 months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back. ‘What we learn with pleasure we never forget’ Alfred Mercier.”

Ronda Rousey’s MMA career began in 2011, when she debuted in Strikeforce and quickly amassed a series of first-round armbar victories. She moved to the UFC roster in 2012 as the organization introduced its women’s bantamweight division, becoming the inaugural titleholder by submitting Liz Carmouche at UFC 157. Rousey defended her belt six times, defeating Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, and Cat Zingano before rematching Miesha Tate at UFC 168, where she won by armbar in the third round.

Following a historic reign, Rousey suffered her first professional defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, losing by head-kick knockout. She attempted a comeback in December 2016 but was stopped by Amanda Nunes in the first round at UFC 207. After that loss, Rousey stepped away from active competition.

In January 2018, Rousey signed with WWE, where she quickly became a marquee attraction. She made her Royal Rumble debut in January 2018 and captured the Raw Women’s Championship later that year. Her WWE tenure included headlining Evolution in 2018, the first all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history, and sustained her status as a crossover star, appearing on talk shows and in film roles.

Life took another turn in mid-2024 when Rousey announced her pregnancy. She gave birth to daughter Pā’ū in early 2025 and took time away from the spotlight. Her recent social media update documents the progression from tentative first workouts to a renewed joy on the mats. Training under AJ MMA, Rousey has focused on rebuilding her striking, footwork, and conditioning while rediscovering the elements of the sport that first ignited her passion.

Rousey’s post-pregnancy return coincides with talks of reviving the UFC women’s bantamweight division’s competitiveness. Several former champions and rising contenders now populate the 135-pound class. A comeback by Rousey would reshape the division’s landscape, drawing global attention and creating fresh matchups.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Whether Rousey intends to pursue a formal return to the UFC remains unconfirmed. UFC president Dana White has hinted at interest in having her back, but no official bout announcements have been made. For now, Rousey’s followers can watch her progress through her social media updates as she navigates training, motherhood, and the possibility of reclaiming her spot atop the sport.