Dana White Reveals Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2, Merab vs. Sandhagen Set for UFC 320 in Las Vegas

ByCraig Pekios
Dana White announced two massive world title tilts for the UFC’s return to Las Vegas this fall.

On Thursday, White revealed that UFC 320 on October 4 will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between reigning light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and former two-division titleholder Alex Pereira.

520713809 746938838497199 1019089060057691519 n

Pereira surrendered the 205-pound crown to Ankalaev in March following a lackluster performance against the Russian knockout artist. Before that, Pereira successfully defended the title three times, earning highlight-reel KOs against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr. Even more impressive is the fact that ‘Poatan’ made UFC history with the trio of wins, logging the shortest time for three consecutive title defenses at just 175 days.

Following the loss to Ankalaev, White made it clear that an immediate rematch between the two would be a top priority.

Dana White wasn’t done there.

Also announced was the UFC 320 co-main event, which will see bantamweight great Merab Dvalishvili put his belt on the line for the third time against division mainstay Cory Sandhagen.

520813179 746938878497195 5658005263966159736 n

‘The Machine’ has been downright unstoppable since 2018, winning 13 straight inside the Octagon, including an absolutely dominant third-round submission victory over Sean O’Malley in their midly anticipated rematch at UFC 316.

The ‘Sandman’ punched his ticket to a title opportunity in May, landing a TKO win over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines. Sandhagen currently sits as the fourth-ranked contender in the bantamweight division, winning four of his last five.

gettyimages 2213286826 612x612 1 1

While also revealed that former light heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka will return to the Octagon at UFC 320 for what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair against one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

522712176 746938918497191 2154560039231307595 n
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

